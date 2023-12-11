trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697616
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jammu and Kashmir News Will the final decision on Article 370 come now Update

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Supreme Court Verdict On Article 370 Update: Today the eyes of the country are towards the Supreme Court. A big decision is about to come regarding Jammu and Kashmir. This decision can not only lay a new foundation for the future in Jammu and Kashmir. In fact, a new example may also be created in the history of the country. Let us tell you that the Supreme Court will give its verdict on the petitions against the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. The petition has been filed before a bench of 5 judges in the Supreme Court. The decision to remove Article 370 was challenged. SC had reserved its decision on 5 September.
Follow Us

All Videos

Top 100 News: SC Verdict on Article 370 | 11-12-2023
Play Icon11:14
Top 100 News: SC Verdict on Article 370 | 11-12-2023
what is Kemdrum Yoga of horoscope?
Play Icon4:46
what is Kemdrum Yoga of horoscope?
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon5:27
 Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Will Article 370 be implemented again in Jammu and Kashmir?
Play Icon1:25
Will Article 370 be implemented again in Jammu and Kashmir?
Alert in entire Kashmir valley regarding Article 370
Play Icon11:38
Alert in entire Kashmir valley regarding Article 370

Trending Videos

Top 100 News: SC Verdict on Article 370 | 11-12-2023
play icon11:14
Top 100 News: SC Verdict on Article 370 | 11-12-2023
what is Kemdrum Yoga of horoscope?
play icon4:46
what is Kemdrum Yoga of horoscope?
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:27
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Will Article 370 be implemented again in Jammu and Kashmir?
play icon1:25
Will Article 370 be implemented again in Jammu and Kashmir?
Alert in entire Kashmir valley regarding Article 370
play icon11:38
Alert in entire Kashmir valley regarding Article 370
supreme court on article 370,supreme court hearing on article 370,article 370 supreme court,article 370 hearing in supreme court,article 370,supreme court on article 370 today,article 370 news,Article 370 Supreme Court Hearing,article 370 in supreme court,what is article 370,article 370 hearing,article 370 kashmir,sc on article 370,Abrogation of Article 370,Supreme Court,hearing on article 370,Article 370 abrogation,article 370 latest news,Mehbooba Mufti,