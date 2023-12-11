videoDetails

Jammu and Kashmir News Will the final decision on Article 370 come now Update

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

Supreme Court Verdict On Article 370 Update: Today the eyes of the country are towards the Supreme Court. A big decision is about to come regarding Jammu and Kashmir. This decision can not only lay a new foundation for the future in Jammu and Kashmir. In fact, a new example may also be created in the history of the country. Let us tell you that the Supreme Court will give its verdict on the petitions against the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. The petition has been filed before a bench of 5 judges in the Supreme Court. The decision to remove Article 370 was challenged. SC had reserved its decision on 5 September.