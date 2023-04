videoDetails

Jammu and Kashmir: NSG team reached the spot in Poonch

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

Poonch Terror Attack: Alert has been issued after the terrorist attack in Poonch. NSG team has also reached the spot in Poonch. It is being told that 6 to 7 Lashkar terrorists are hiding in Poonch.