trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700035
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jammu and Kashmir Snowfall Update: Gulmarg turns winter wonderland amid snowfall

|Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 10:42 PM IST
Follow Us
Due to heavy snowfall in the high altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir, a thick layer of snow accumulated all around. After snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, snow cover was seen all around the mountains. Tourists reached the hilly areas to enjoy the snowfall. The first snowfall of this season occurred in Maa Vaishno Devi temple. Along with the drop in temperature, fog was also seen in Delhi. Today the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department, the temperature of Delhi may see a further decline in the coming days.

All Videos

Parliament Security Breach: 'Very serious, we need to know who's behind this', says PM Modi
Play Icon10:1
Parliament Security Breach: 'Very serious, we need to know who's behind this', says PM Modi
Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Police reveals new information about accused
Play Icon8:46
Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Police reveals new information about accused
PM Modi Inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse Company
Play Icon2:21
PM Modi Inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse Company
9 Killed in Blast at Explosives Factory In Nagpur- Sources
Play Icon3:29
9 Killed in Blast at Explosives Factory In Nagpur- Sources
Parliament Security Breach: How did 6 odd personas accused come together?
Play Icon6:41
Parliament Security Breach: How did 6 odd personas accused come together?

Trending Videos

Parliament Security Breach: 'Very serious, we need to know who's behind this', says PM Modi
play icon10:1
Parliament Security Breach: 'Very serious, we need to know who's behind this', says PM Modi
Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Police reveals new information about accused
play icon8:46
Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Police reveals new information about accused
PM Modi Inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse Company
play icon2:21
PM Modi Inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse Company
9 Killed in Blast at Explosives Factory In Nagpur- Sources
play icon3:29
9 Killed in Blast at Explosives Factory In Nagpur- Sources
Parliament Security Breach: How did 6 odd personas accused come together?
play icon6:41
Parliament Security Breach: How did 6 odd personas accused come together?
Kashmir Snowfall,Snowfall in Kashmir,kupwada snowfall update,snowfall on Roads,rivers freezing,heavy snowfall in Gulmarg,People in Kupwara are suffering from snow,work of removing snow from the roads,latest snowfall in people's favorite tourist,snowfall in people's favorite tourist destination,Snowfall in Kashmir,Kashmir,gulmarg kashmir,kashmir snowfall 2023,gulmarg snowfall,Kashmir tourism,delhi temprature today,delhi temprature update,Baat Pate Ki,