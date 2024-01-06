trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706775
Jammu and Kashmir's Government Prioritizes Job-Oriented Curricula To Improve Employability

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 03:45 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Government Prioritizes Job-Oriented Curricula To Improve Employability Jammu and Kashmir government emphasizes a job-oriented curriculum to enhance employability and provide a livelihood to the educated youth in the Hilly Ramban District.

