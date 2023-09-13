trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661912
Jammu Kashmir: Army operation continues in Rajouri and Anantnag

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 04:14 PM IST
Jammu Kashmir Encounter: An encounter has been witnessed between the army and terrorists in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, here the army is running an operation in Kokarnath.
