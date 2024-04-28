Advertisement
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: AAP Leader Om Prakash Khajuria's Shop Fired

|Updated: Apr 28, 2024, 11:44 AM IST
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Big news is coming out from Jammu Kashmir. Where unknown assailants have opened fire on a shop and the shop where this firing took place is said to be owned by Aam Aadmi Party leader Om Prakash Khajuria. This incident happened in Meeran area of Jammu.

