trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641629
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Part of mountain fell due to rain, road from Budhan to Chasana closed

|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 02:32 PM IST
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Part of a mountain collapsed due to rain in Reasi district of Jammu, after which the road from Budhan to Chasana was closed. At the same time, many houses have been damaged due to the collapse of the mountain.

All Videos

Parliament Hungama: Opposition uproar in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till Monday
play icon2:19
Parliament Hungama: Opposition uproar in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till Monday
Putin's big statement on Russia-Ukraine war - brainstorming on the proposal to end the war?
play icon0:34
Putin's big statement on Russia-Ukraine war - brainstorming on the proposal to end the war?
Seema Haider Pakistan: Family put up posters outside the house - Seema - Do not disturb Sachin
play icon1:35
Seema Haider Pakistan: Family put up posters outside the house - Seema - Do not disturb Sachin
Another incident of murder in Delhi
play icon10:2
Another incident of murder in Delhi
Seema-Sachin Love Story: What is Seema Haider's reality?
play icon6:11
Seema-Sachin Love Story: What is Seema Haider's reality?

Trending Videos

Parliament Hungama: Opposition uproar in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till Monday
play icon2:19
Parliament Hungama: Opposition uproar in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till Monday
Putin's big statement on Russia-Ukraine war - brainstorming on the proposal to end the war?
play icon0:34
Putin's big statement on Russia-Ukraine war - brainstorming on the proposal to end the war?
Seema Haider Pakistan: Family put up posters outside the house - Seema - Do not disturb Sachin
play icon1:35
Seema Haider Pakistan: Family put up posters outside the house - Seema - Do not disturb Sachin
Another incident of murder in Delhi
play icon10:2
Another incident of murder in Delhi
Seema-Sachin Love Story: What is Seema Haider's reality?
play icon6:11
Seema-Sachin Love Story: What is Seema Haider's reality?
jammu kashmir breaking news,landsliding,pahad gira,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Breaking News,जम्मू सेकेंडों में गिरा पहाड़,jammu kashmir landslide,jammu kashmir rains,jammu kashmir news,Jammu Kashmir weather,jammu highway landslide,Kashmir news,jammu srinagar highway landslide,mughal road landslide,Kashmir,national highway landslide,srinagar highway landslide,highway landslide,jammu highway road,Landslide,Jammu Srinagar highway,srinagar national highway landslide,landslide jammu,jammu srinagar national highway update,Jammu news,Jammu highway,