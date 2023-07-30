trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642260
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Terrorist of Albadra arrested in Srinagar, huge amount of ammunition also recovered

|Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Terrorist of Albadra has been arrested in Srinagar, a large amount of ammunition has also been recovered. Let us tell you that the terrorist was trying to carry out some major incident in Srinagar.

ISRO sends 7 satellites into space, ISRO's second rocket launch in two weeks
play icon2:25
ISRO sends 7 satellites into space, ISRO's second rocket launch in two weeks
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning Superfast
play icon12:12
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning Superfast
Raunak returned to the valley. Huge gathering of spectators in the cinema hall
play icon4:22
Raunak returned to the valley. Huge gathering of spectators in the cinema hall
I.N.D.I.A.'s sympathy for the victims of Imphal or political tourism?
play icon16:2
I.N.D.I.A.'s sympathy for the victims of Imphal or political tourism?
Baat Pate Ki: Rajasthan girl going to Pakistan to meet lover caught from Jaipur airport
play icon37:38
Baat Pate Ki: Rajasthan girl going to Pakistan to meet lover caught from Jaipur airport

