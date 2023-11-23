trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691548
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jammu Kashmir Encounter: Lashkar's top commander Qari Killed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 06:28 PM IST
The encounter continues in Bajimal area of ​​Kalakot, Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Army has also killed 2 terrorists. Lashkar's top commander Qari was killed. He was the mastermind of the terrorist attacks in Dangri and Kandi.
Follow Us

All Videos

Two Terrorists Killed in Rajouri Encounter
Play Icon4:21
Two Terrorists Killed in Rajouri Encounter
PM Modi participate in the Sant Mirabai Janmotsav
Play Icon3:3
PM Modi participate in the Sant Mirabai Janmotsav
Play Icon1:41
"Rs 1 Crore Fine on Every Product If...": The Supreme Court cautions Patanjali | Zee News English
Play Icon0:37
"A game changer…" Latvian Minister As India Announces Opening Of Embassy In Latvia
EAM S Jaishankar Reacts On Chinese Prez Xi Jinping’s Absence At G20 Virtual Meet | Zee News English
Play Icon1:16
EAM S Jaishankar Reacts On Chinese Prez Xi Jinping’s Absence At G20 Virtual Meet | Zee News English

Trending Videos

Two Terrorists Killed in Rajouri Encounter
play icon4:21
Two Terrorists Killed in Rajouri Encounter
PM Modi participate in the Sant Mirabai Janmotsav
play icon3:3
PM Modi participate in the Sant Mirabai Janmotsav
play icon1:41
"Rs 1 Crore Fine on Every Product If...": The Supreme Court cautions Patanjali | Zee News English
play icon0:37
"A game changer…" Latvian Minister As India Announces Opening Of Embassy In Latvia
EAM S Jaishankar Reacts On Chinese Prez Xi Jinping’s Absence At G20 Virtual Meet | Zee News English
play icon1:16
EAM S Jaishankar Reacts On Chinese Prez Xi Jinping’s Absence At G20 Virtual Meet | Zee News English
jammu kashmir rajouri encounter,5 indian army soldier killed,Jammu Kashmir,rajouri encounter breaking,rajouri encounter news,Breaking News,kalakote rajouri encounter,terrorists encounter,pakistani terrorist killed,jammu kashmir breaking news,rajouri encounter updates,jammu kashmir terrorist encounter,quari encounter,Terrorist encounter,indian army operation,5 soldiers martyred,Hindi News,lashkar e taiba terrorist killed,Top news,Trending,Army Encounter,