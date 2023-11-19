trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690026
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jammu Kashmir: Faces lit up due to record breaking cultivation of saffron

|Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
Jammu Kashmir: The record breaking cultivation of saffron in the Kashmir valley has brought a smile on the faces of the farmers.. These saffron flowers in the open valleys of Kashmir are giving new hope to the farmers. Farmers cultivating saffron in Kashmir valley have broken the record of 10 years in terms of production, the fragrance of saffron has spread in the fields.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi Rajasthan LIVE: राजस्थान के रण में मोदी का प्रचार युद्ध
Play Icon4:59
PM Modi Rajasthan LIVE: राजस्थान के रण में मोदी का प्रचार युद्ध
Jammu Cricket Fans Celebrate World Cup 2023 Final
Play Icon18:2
 Jammu Cricket Fans Celebrate World Cup 2023 Final
Will Team India take revenge of 2003 from South Africa?
Play Icon22:39
Will Team India take revenge of 2003 from South Africa?
IND Vs AUS WC Final: Viewers gathers in large numbers outside cricket stadium
Play Icon6:41
IND Vs AUS WC Final: Viewers gathers in large numbers outside cricket stadium
IND Vs AUS World Cup 2023: Captains of both teams gets photo shoot done
Play Icon6:20
IND Vs AUS World Cup 2023: Captains of both teams gets photo shoot done

Trending Videos

PM Modi Rajasthan LIVE: राजस्थान के रण में मोदी का प्रचार युद्ध
play icon4:59
PM Modi Rajasthan LIVE: राजस्थान के रण में मोदी का प्रचार युद्ध
Jammu Cricket Fans Celebrate World Cup 2023 Final
play icon18:2
Jammu Cricket Fans Celebrate World Cup 2023 Final
Will Team India take revenge of 2003 from South Africa?
play icon22:39
Will Team India take revenge of 2003 from South Africa?
IND Vs AUS WC Final: Viewers gathers in large numbers outside cricket stadium
play icon6:41
IND Vs AUS WC Final: Viewers gathers in large numbers outside cricket stadium
IND Vs AUS World Cup 2023: Captains of both teams gets photo shoot done
play icon6:20
IND Vs AUS World Cup 2023: Captains of both teams gets photo shoot done
jammu kashmir news,keshar flower,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Breaking News,Breaking News,Hindi News,road to prosperity emerged,saffron beds in Kashmir,production reached tonnes,Jammu,News,Kashmir Saffron,Kashmir Saffron World market,Kashmir Saffron Farmers,PM Modi Man Ki Baat,News,Jammu and Kashmir news,record Agriculture in jummu,saffron cultivation,jammu kashmir news,jammu kashmir news live,jammu kashmir news today,jammu kashmir news hindil live,