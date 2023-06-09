NewsVideos
Jammu Kashmir Hijab Controversy: Fierce controversy in Vishwa Bharati Mahila College.

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 12:34 AM IST
In Jammu and Kashmir, there was a fierce protest against the hijab ban in a college in Srinagar. Girl students raised slogans against the ban on hijab. During this, the girl students said that this is the order of Allah. On the other hand, former CM of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that banning hijab would be a very bad reaction, want to run Gandhi's country according to Godse.

