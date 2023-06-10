NewsVideos
Jammu- Kashmir: Pakistani balloon found in Hiranagar of Kathua district

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
Pakistani balloon found in Hiranagar of Kathua district. There has been a stir in the area after getting the balloon. PLA Emirates written on the balloon

