Jammu Kashmir: Pakistani conspiracies foiled by jawans in J&K

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 02:32 PM IST
A major terrorist plot has been foiled in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. The search operation of the security forces was going on for the last 4 years and today a huge cache of arms has been seized.
