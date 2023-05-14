हिन्दी
Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistan's 'Terror Plan' before G-20!
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 14, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
Encounter has started in Andwan Sagaram area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. Kashmir Zone Police said that police and security forces are engaged in the operation.
2:31
`Public Will Tell Us`: Priyanka Gandhi On Calls For Rahul As PM After Karnataka Win
3:3
Nearly 2,500 kg Of Meth Worth Rs 12,000 Crore Seized Off Kerala Coast, Largest Seizure Ever
12:24
Karnataka Election Result 2023: Siddaramaiah Vs Shivkumar, who will become CM?
1:31
Maharashtra: Violent clash between 2 groups in Akola, Section 144 imposed
4:44
Tension in Maharashtra's Akola, mob vandalized several vehicles!
2:31
`Public Will Tell Us`: Priyanka Gandhi On Calls For Rahul As PM After Karnataka Win
3:3
Nearly 2,500 kg Of Meth Worth Rs 12,000 Crore Seized Off Kerala Coast, Largest Seizure Ever
12:24
Karnataka Election Result 2023: Siddaramaiah Vs Shivkumar, who will become CM?
1:31
Maharashtra: Violent clash between 2 groups in Akola, Section 144 imposed
4:44
Tension in Maharashtra's Akola, mob vandalized several vehicles!
