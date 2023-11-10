trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686424
Jammu-Kashmir recieves heavy snowfall

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 01:06 PM IST
Jammu-Kashmir Snowfall 2023: The first snowfall of winter season has been seen in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, the mountains are covered with snow sheets. Watch visuals of the first snowfall of the year in this report.
