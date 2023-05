videoDetails

Jammu & Kashmir: Search operation of security forces in Anantnag

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 14, 2023, 02:06 PM IST

Jammu Kashmir Encounter: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in Andwan Sagaram area of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. After the security forces cordoned off the area, the terrorists hiding there opened fire, the security forces retaliated.