trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645681
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jammu-Kashmir Search Operation Underway, 4 terrorist killed so far

|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
Jammu-Kashmir Search Operation: Army's Operation All Out continues in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, both the terrorists were killed by the army while infiltrating in Poonch. About 4 terrorists have been killed in the last 24 hours.

All Videos

“Does not get time from ‘Saand Samachar’...” Owaisi’s jibe at Akhilesh Yadav’s tweets
play icon2:33
“Does not get time from ‘Saand Samachar’...” Owaisi’s jibe at Akhilesh Yadav’s tweets
Pakistan: 25 dead, 80 injured after 10 coaches of Hazara Express derail near Sindh
play icon2:4
Pakistan: 25 dead, 80 injured after 10 coaches of Hazara Express derail near Sindh
‘Absence of dialogue paves way for unaccountable forces…’ VP Dhankar on logjam in Parliament
play icon1:42
‘Absence of dialogue paves way for unaccountable forces…’ VP Dhankar on logjam in Parliament
Broke alliances with BJP but not left Hinduism, says Uddhav Thackeray
play icon1:18
Broke alliances with BJP but not left Hinduism, says Uddhav Thackeray
Chandrayaan-3 takes selfie with moon as it reaches its Orbit
play icon4:50
Chandrayaan-3 takes selfie with moon as it reaches its Orbit

Trending Videos

“Does not get time from ‘Saand Samachar’...” Owaisi’s jibe at Akhilesh Yadav’s tweets
play icon2:33
“Does not get time from ‘Saand Samachar’...” Owaisi’s jibe at Akhilesh Yadav’s tweets
Pakistan: 25 dead, 80 injured after 10 coaches of Hazara Express derail near Sindh
play icon2:4
Pakistan: 25 dead, 80 injured after 10 coaches of Hazara Express derail near Sindh
‘Absence of dialogue paves way for unaccountable forces…’ VP Dhankar on logjam in Parliament
play icon1:42
‘Absence of dialogue paves way for unaccountable forces…’ VP Dhankar on logjam in Parliament
Broke alliances with BJP but not left Hinduism, says Uddhav Thackeray
play icon1:18
Broke alliances with BJP but not left Hinduism, says Uddhav Thackeray
Chandrayaan-3 takes selfie with moon as it reaches its Orbit
play icon4:50
Chandrayaan-3 takes selfie with moon as it reaches its Orbit
jammu kashmir encounter,jammu kashmir encounter live,jammu kashmir encounter today,jammu kashmir encounter poonch,Poonch,poonch jammu kashmir,poonch jammu kashmir encounter,Poonch encounter,poonch encounter video,J&K,j&k news today,J&K news,j&k encounter today,J&K encounter,j&k encounter news,Encounter,encounter in kashmir today,encounter in Kashmir,encounter in rajouri,encounter in poonch,live encounter in poonch,poonch loc news,trending news,Zee News,