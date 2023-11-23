trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691399
Jammu Kashmir Security Forces shot down box filled with drone

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
Jammu Kashmir security forces shots down box filled with weapons. According to the police, a box full of weapons was seen coming via drone in Akhnoor. Police have recovered 9 grenades, one pistol and 38 bullets in this box.
