Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jammu & Kashmir: Special Training Camp At Gulmarg's IISM Draws Young Enthusiasts

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 25, 2024, 06:55 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Watch: Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering (IISM) organized a special training camp at Gulmarg, attracting many young enthusiasts. The camp offered opportunities to improve skiing and mountaineering skills.

All Videos

Holi 2024: Indians and Israelis Celebrate Holi And Purim Festival
Play Icon01:25
Holi 2024: Indians and Israelis Celebrate Holi And Purim Festival
Holi 2024: Why is Holi of Mathura-Vrindavan special?
Play Icon12:42
Holi 2024: Why is Holi of Mathura-Vrindavan special?
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bansuri Swaraj celebrates Holi
Play Icon06:58
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bansuri Swaraj celebrates Holi
Holi 2024 Celebration: Exclusive report from Ayodhya
Play Icon18:29
Holi 2024 Celebration: Exclusive report from Ayodhya
Will Varun Gandhi join Congress?
Play Icon02:27
Will Varun Gandhi join Congress?

Trending Videos

Holi 2024: Indians and Israelis Celebrate Holi And Purim Festival
play icon1:25
Holi 2024: Indians and Israelis Celebrate Holi And Purim Festival
Holi 2024: Why is Holi of Mathura-Vrindavan special?
play icon12:42
Holi 2024: Why is Holi of Mathura-Vrindavan special?
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bansuri Swaraj celebrates Holi
play icon6:58
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bansuri Swaraj celebrates Holi
Holi 2024 Celebration: Exclusive report from Ayodhya
play icon18:29
Holi 2024 Celebration: Exclusive report from Ayodhya
Will Varun Gandhi join Congress?
play icon2:27
Will Varun Gandhi join Congress?