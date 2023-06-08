NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jammu Kashmir: Student angry over Hijab ban!

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
A college in Srinagar did not allow entry to female students wearing hijab. After which the students shouted slogans and said why should I remove the hijab, this is the order of our Allah Ta'ala.

All Videos

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Hails PM Modi For Kharif Crops’ MSP Hike
1:3
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Hails PM Modi For Kharif Crops’ MSP Hike
Posters of 'extremism' put up in Mumbra
0:52
Posters of 'extremism' put up in Mumbra
Exclusive: 400 Hindus converted to Islam!
2:13
Exclusive: 400 Hindus converted to Islam!
This city is witnessing
2:4
This city is witnessing "worst air quality in decades"
NCW President Rekha Sharma raised big questions on Mira Road murder । Mumbai Murder । breaking news
3:23
NCW President Rekha Sharma raised big questions on Mira Road murder । Mumbai Murder । breaking news

Trending Videos

1:3
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Hails PM Modi For Kharif Crops’ MSP Hike
0:52
Posters of 'extremism' put up in Mumbra
2:13
Exclusive: 400 Hindus converted to Islam!
2:4
This city is witnessing "worst air quality in decades"
3:23
NCW President Rekha Sharma raised big questions on Mira Road murder । Mumbai Murder । breaking news
hijab row,jammu kashmir news,Hijab controversy,Jammu Kashmir,Jammu and Kashmir,srinagar collage hijab ban,college hijab controversy,hijab,jammu kashmir hijab controversy,jammu kashmir hijab ban,hijab ban srinagar,hijab ban in jammu kashmir,jammu kashmir updates,jammu kashmir hijab row updates,jammu kashmir girls in hijab,girls in hijab,girls in college in hijab,hijab girls denied entry,Kashmir news,jammun kashmir news,