NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jammu-Kashmir's Security Forces arrests three terrorist in Poonch

|Updated: May 31, 2023, 01:33 PM IST
Poonch Terrorist Arrest: Security forces have achieved great success in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir. Failing the infiltration attempt, the security forces have arrested three terrorists. A large quantity of arms and ammunition have been seized from these terrorists.

All Videos

Hindu boy converted under the guise of online gaming, started offering Namaz
0:56
Hindu boy converted under the guise of online gaming, started offering Namaz
“Rahul Gandhi insults India during his foreign visits,” says Anurag Thakur
2:26
“Rahul Gandhi insults India during his foreign visits,” says Anurag Thakur
AIMIM Leader Asaduddin Owaisi Challenges BJP Govt To Carry Out A Surgical Strike On China
1:45
AIMIM Leader Asaduddin Owaisi Challenges BJP Govt To Carry Out A Surgical Strike On China
9 Years of PM Modi: How Modi's style evolution made headlines and redefined political fashion
2:14
9 Years of PM Modi: How Modi's style evolution made headlines and redefined political fashion
Manoj Bajpayee Talks About His Favourite Moments While Shooting Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
20:50
Manoj Bajpayee Talks About His Favourite Moments While Shooting Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Trending Videos

0:56
Hindu boy converted under the guise of online gaming, started offering Namaz
2:26
“Rahul Gandhi insults India during his foreign visits,” says Anurag Thakur
1:45
AIMIM Leader Asaduddin Owaisi Challenges BJP Govt To Carry Out A Surgical Strike On China
2:14
9 Years of PM Modi: How Modi's style evolution made headlines and redefined political fashion
20:50
Manoj Bajpayee Talks About His Favourite Moments While Shooting Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
Jammu Kashmir,jammu kashmir news live,jammu kashmir poonch,jammu kashmir poonch news today,jammu kashmir poonch news,jammu kashmir poonch terrorist arrest,jammu kashmir poonch terrorist arrested,terrorist arrested in poonch,poonch terror attack,poonch terrorist attack,poonch terror attack news,j&k news today,j&k terrorist encounter,J&K terrorist,J&K Terrorism,Zee News,Breaking News,Hindi News,Latest News,today news,zee hindi news,breaking jammu kashmir,