Jammu & Kasmir Bill Amit Shah's remarks on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 12:44 AM IST

Pok Controversy: This is the time for election discussion, election discussion is because the matter is about political change in Kashmir and after a long time, Nehru ji has returned in this discussion. He has made a political comeback. You can consider Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru as the most popular Prime Minister of the country, because he is always in the news. Nehru is often mentioned not only in the words of the party to which he belonged, but also in the words of the leaders of the party to which he did not belong. The government had presented two bills on Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha. One- Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill, and second- Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill. Both were discussed in Parliament, both were passed. ​