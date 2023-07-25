trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640180
Jan Seva Kendra Steering Committee in police custody for making Seema's fake Aadhar Card

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Seema Haider Pakistan News: Seema Haider, a Pakistani citizen who managed to illegally infiltrate India via Nepal to be with her boyfriend Sachin Meena, seems to be stuck. After this, the efforts to get Seema Haider the citizenship of India have intensified. AP Singh, the lawyer fighting the case of Nirbhaya's convicts, has met Seema and Sachin in this regard. Meanwhile, in the case of getting Seema a fake Aadhaar card, the people of the Public Service Center Steering Committee have been detained and their interrogation is on.
RK Ranjan Singh's house attacked in Manipur
 RK Ranjan Singh's house attacked in Manipur
Manipur Viral video: Action in Manipur case, police identify 14 more accused
Manipur Viral video: Action in Manipur case, police identify 14 more accused
Supreme Court puts a stay on Gyanvapi survey till 26th July
 Supreme Court puts a stay on Gyanvapi survey till 26th July
Anju to return to India on 20th August
Anju to return to India on 20th August
Greece Forests catches fire due to scorching heat
Greece Forests catches fire due to scorching heat
