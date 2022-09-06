NewsVideos

Janhvi Kapoor's new look sets temperature soaring

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor never fails to make her fans go crazy over her stylish yet comfy look. Recently, the rising star was spotted by the shutterbugs in Mumbai. The ‘Dhadak’ star stole hearts in her latest look. Janhvi opted for a black crop top paired with denims.

|Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 12:50 PM IST
