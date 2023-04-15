हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Japan: Explosion in Wakayama
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 15, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
There has been an explosion during PM Fumio Kishida's speech in Wakayama, Japan. PM Kishida has narrowly escaped. They have been taken out safely.
×
All Videos
14:17
Asad Encounter: Identification of those who go to cemetery
8:42
Asad Ahmed Encounter: Asad killed in encounter will be handed over today
0:58
Atiq Ahmed's close Asad Kalia arrested!
5:25
Asad Ahmed Encounter: Atiq's pain after Asad's encounter
3:23
Asad Ahmed Encounter: Mafia's son will be buried today in ancestral cemetery
Trending Videos
14:17
Asad Encounter: Identification of those who go to cemetery
8:42
Asad Ahmed Encounter: Asad killed in encounter will be handed over today
0:58
Atiq Ahmed's close Asad Kalia arrested!
5:25
Asad Ahmed Encounter: Atiq's pain after Asad's encounter
3:23
Asad Ahmed Encounter: Mafia's son will be buried today in ancestral cemetery
japan blast,japan blast news,japan pm fumio kishida,Japan,Fumio Kishida,fumio kishida japan,kishida,japan pm kishida ukraine news,Kishida Fumio,japan pm kishida,Japan PM,japan politics fumio kishida,pm fumio kishida,fumio kishida wins,Fumio Kishida In India,fumio kishida wife,fumio kishida views,fumio kishida moderate,fumio kishida india visit,who is fumio kishida,Japan Prime Minister,fumio kishida japan’s next pm,pm kishida,