Japan: Explosion in Wakayama

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
There has been an explosion during PM Fumio Kishida's speech in Wakayama, Japan. PM Kishida has narrowly escaped. They have been taken out safely.

