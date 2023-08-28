trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654518
Japan Mission Moon: After Russia in the race for the moon, 'Japan' gets a shock!

Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 08:42 AM IST
After the success of Chandrayaan-3, Japan's space agency is set to launch a lander and an X-ray mission on the lunar surface on Monday. The lander, which has been named "Moon Sniper" in Japanese, will enter the Moon's orbit three-four months after launch. The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency's goal of sending Moon Sniper is to achieve a small-scale lightweight probe system.
