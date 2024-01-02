trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705409
Japan Plane Fire: Plane catches fire on runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport

Jan 02, 2024
Japan Airplane Fire Video: Plane caught fire at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, the capital of Japan. News is coming that 379 people have been taken out from the plane. It is being told that the plane that crashed was flight number 516 which was traveling from New Chinotse to Hanida. According to media reports, the plane that caught fire collided with a Japan Coast Card plane MA722, after which it caught fire. You can watch the video of the plane burning in this report.

