Jasprit Bumrah’s hint at comeback after back injury with 'three-word post'

| Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 10:10 PM IST

Indian Fast bowler Jasprit bumrah has given an update on his return to the team. As of now, there is no fixed timeline as to when Bumrah will return, but a latest post by the India pacer hints that the wait might end sooner than later. On Twitter, Bumrah dropped a three-word encouraging post hinting that he may be back in action soon. "Good Times Ahead," he wrote.