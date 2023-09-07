trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659048
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jawan Movie: From Offering Milk To Poster To Playing Dhol, Fans Celebrate Film Release In Chennai

|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 01:52 PM IST
Fans are going crazy all over Tamil Nadu as Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan joined hands with Tamil filmmaker Atlee for the movie ‘Jawan’. On the day of the release of the movie, fans in Chennai offered milk to SRK’s poster. They also celebrated the release outside a theatre in Chennai by bursting firecrackers and playing Dhol.
Follow Us

All Videos

Ballon d'Or 2023: 1st Time In 20 Years, Ronaldo Misses Out Ballon d’Or Nominee List
play icon2:3
Ballon d'Or 2023: 1st Time In 20 Years, Ronaldo Misses Out Ballon d’Or Nominee List
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Ground Report on G20 from Indira Gandhi International Airport
play icon8:1
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Ground Report on G20 from Indira Gandhi International Airport
Jawan Public Review: Fans Call It Massy But Meaningful Action Adventure, Showers Love For SRK
play icon4:11
Jawan Public Review: Fans Call It Massy But Meaningful Action Adventure, Showers Love For SRK
UN on China: UN's 'slap' to China-Pakistan, a supporter of terrorists
play icon2:49
UN on China: UN's 'slap' to China-Pakistan, a supporter of terrorists
PM Modi leaves for Delhi from Jakarta after attending ASEAN Summit 2023
play icon1:42
PM Modi leaves for Delhi from Jakarta after attending ASEAN Summit 2023

Trending Videos

Ballon d'Or 2023: 1st Time In 20 Years, Ronaldo Misses Out Ballon d’Or Nominee List
play icon2:3
Ballon d'Or 2023: 1st Time In 20 Years, Ronaldo Misses Out Ballon d’Or Nominee List
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Ground Report on G20 from Indira Gandhi International Airport
play icon8:1
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Ground Report on G20 from Indira Gandhi International Airport
Jawan Public Review: Fans Call It Massy But Meaningful Action Adventure, Showers Love For SRK
play icon4:11
Jawan Public Review: Fans Call It Massy But Meaningful Action Adventure, Showers Love For SRK
UN on China: UN's 'slap' to China-Pakistan, a supporter of terrorists
play icon2:49
UN on China: UN's 'slap' to China-Pakistan, a supporter of terrorists
PM Modi leaves for Delhi from Jakarta after attending ASEAN Summit 2023
play icon1:42
PM Modi leaves for Delhi from Jakarta after attending ASEAN Summit 2023
Entertainment videos,