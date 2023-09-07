trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659036
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jawan Public Review: Fans Call It Massy But Meaningful Action Adventure, Showers Love For SRK

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 01:32 PM IST
On September 7, Shah Rukh Khan's movie "Jawan" opened in theaters, and fans couldn't control their excitement.
Follow Us

All Videos

Ballon d'Or 2023: 1st Time In 20 Years, Ronaldo Misses Out Ballon d’Or Nominee List
play icon2:3
Ballon d'Or 2023: 1st Time In 20 Years, Ronaldo Misses Out Ballon d’Or Nominee List
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Ground Report on G20 from Indira Gandhi International Airport
play icon8:1
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Ground Report on G20 from Indira Gandhi International Airport
UN on China: UN's 'slap' to China-Pakistan, a supporter of terrorists
play icon2:49
UN on China: UN's 'slap' to China-Pakistan, a supporter of terrorists
PM Modi leaves for Delhi from Jakarta after attending ASEAN Summit 2023
play icon1:42
PM Modi leaves for Delhi from Jakarta after attending ASEAN Summit 2023
ISRO's Solar Mission Aditya L1 took its selfie, also sent a photo of Earth
play icon1:57
ISRO's Solar Mission Aditya L1 took its selfie, also sent a photo of Earth

Trending Videos

Ballon d'Or 2023: 1st Time In 20 Years, Ronaldo Misses Out Ballon d’Or Nominee List
play icon2:3
Ballon d'Or 2023: 1st Time In 20 Years, Ronaldo Misses Out Ballon d’Or Nominee List
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Ground Report on G20 from Indira Gandhi International Airport
play icon8:1
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Ground Report on G20 from Indira Gandhi International Airport
UN on China: UN's 'slap' to China-Pakistan, a supporter of terrorists
play icon2:49
UN on China: UN's 'slap' to China-Pakistan, a supporter of terrorists
PM Modi leaves for Delhi from Jakarta after attending ASEAN Summit 2023
play icon1:42
PM Modi leaves for Delhi from Jakarta after attending ASEAN Summit 2023
ISRO's Solar Mission Aditya L1 took its selfie, also sent a photo of Earth
play icon1:57
ISRO's Solar Mission Aditya L1 took its selfie, also sent a photo of Earth
Entertainment videos,