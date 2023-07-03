trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630100
Jayant Patil makes big statement on NCP rift, '44 MLAs are with us'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar has taken oath as Deputy Chief Minister. After which the NCP has issued a whip against the rebel MLAs in Maharashtra. NCP has demanded disqualification of the rebel MLAs.
