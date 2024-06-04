videoDetails

JDS' Kumar Swamy achieves huge victory

| Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 06:02 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Update: The result of Lok Sabha Election 2024 will be declared today. Counting of votes is going on at the counting centers from 8 am. Kumaraswamy's victory in Karnataka has raised eyebrows and preparations to form the government have begun. Let us tell you that postal ballots were counted first. Now the votes of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are being counted. In the initial trends, the ruling NDA seems to be getting the lead. Watch the biggest coverage of Lok Sabha election results LIVE on Zee News.