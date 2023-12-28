trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703642
JDU Executive Meeting: I will not answer negative questions, says Lalan Singh

|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 01:12 PM IST
JDU Executive Meeting: Today there is a JDU executive meeting in Delhi. Nitish Kumar has reached Delhi for the meeting. Before leaving for Delhi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has given a big statement. Lalan Singh, who reached Delhi to attend the meeting, said that I will not answer negative questions, you can set whatever narrative you want.

