JDU Furious Over RJD's Ram Mandir Controversial Poster

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 05:14 PM IST
RJD Poster on Ram Mandir: Ram temple Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya will be done on Monday, January 22, 2024. Rashtriya Janata Dal has put up a poster in Patna, which has become a topic of discussion. In this poster, RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh has hurt Hindu faith. JDU angry over RJD's controversial poster.

