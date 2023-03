videoDetails

JDU Leader Lalan Singh makes big statement after Mallikarjun Kharge's Meeting on 2024 Elections

| Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 08:41 AM IST

An important meeting took place on Monday night at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's house. After the meeting ended, JDU leader Lalan Singh commented that 'all opposition parties will unite and contest 2024 elections'.