trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630040
NewsVideos
videoDetails

JDU leader Neeraj Kumar makes serious allegation on BJP over NCP Crisis

|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
Neeraj Kumar on BJP: After the split in Maharashtra NCP, the opposition is seen attacking the BJP one after the other. Meanwhile, Neeraj Kumar has made serious allegations against the BJP. He says that 'Bharatiya Janata Party is working to break the parties'
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Sushil Modi makes big claim after break in Maharashtra NCP
play icon2:11
Sushil Modi makes big claim after break in Maharashtra NCP
Owaisi takes jibe at Maharashtra political crisis
play icon1:11
Owaisi takes jibe at Maharashtra political crisis
Opposition meeting in Bengaluru may be postponed after rebellion in NCP
play icon5:13
Opposition meeting in Bengaluru may be postponed after rebellion in NCP
Pawan Khera makes huge allegation on BJP over NCP rift
play icon8:36
Pawan Khera makes huge allegation on BJP over NCP rift
Drone found flying near PM Modi's house, SPG gives information
play icon2:47
Drone found flying near PM Modi's house, SPG gives information
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Sushil Modi makes big claim after break in Maharashtra NCP
play icon2:11
Sushil Modi makes big claim after break in Maharashtra NCP
Owaisi takes jibe at Maharashtra political crisis
play icon1:11
Owaisi takes jibe at Maharashtra political crisis
Opposition meeting in Bengaluru may be postponed after rebellion in NCP
play icon5:13
Opposition meeting in Bengaluru may be postponed after rebellion in NCP
Pawan Khera makes huge allegation on BJP over NCP rift
play icon8:36
Pawan Khera makes huge allegation on BJP over NCP rift
Drone found flying near PM Modi's house, SPG gives information
play icon2:47
Drone found flying near PM Modi's house, SPG gives information
neeraj kumar on bjp,BJP,Neeraj Kumar,maharashtra politcal crisis,Maharashtra politics,maharashtra politics news,maharashtra politics latest news,jdu neeraj kumar,JDU MLC Neeraj Kumar,jdu niraj kumar,niraj jdu,jdu on bjp,jdu bjp news,JDU BJP,jdu bjp alliance news,JDU vs BJP,politcal crisis,politcs,politics news,Maharashtra news,Sharad Pawar,sharad pawar latest news,Ajit Pawar,ajit pawar vs sharad pawar,Shiv Sena,JDU,RJD,Congress,Zee News,HindiNews,