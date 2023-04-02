NewsVideos
videoDetails

JDU MLA Gopal Mandal gives controversial statement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
JDU MLA Gopal Mandal has given a controversial statement. Gopal Mandal has said that whoever opposes CM Nitish Kumar, I will cut his throat.

