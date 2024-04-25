Advertisement
JEE Mains Result 2024 Announced

|Updated: Apr 25, 2024, 07:26 AM IST
Results of JEE Main have been announced. The results have been announced late at night. The results have been declared late night at around 11:30 pm. Around 56 candidates have got scores of 100 NTA including only 2 women. In view of the possibility of irregularities, the results of 39 candidates have been withheld.

