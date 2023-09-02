trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656601
Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal to appear before Court today in Money Laundering Case

Sep 02, 2023
ED Arrests Naresh Goyal: Taking major action on Friday night, ED arrested Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in a bank fraud case. On the complaint of Canara Bank management, CBI had registered a case of bank fraud of Rs 538 crore against Naresh Goyal. After this, the agency had also raided many places of Naresh Goyal in the month of May.
