Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's trouble increased, ED sent summon

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 05:38 PM IST
Big news related to the Chief Minister of Jharkhand has come to the fore. ED has sent summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. ED has sent a notice to Hemant Soren.

