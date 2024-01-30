trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715715
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren News Update: Will Kalpana Soren take over?

|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren News Update: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren reached Ranchi on Tuesday afternoon, 30 January. He was missing since January 29. After reaching Ranchi, he held a meeting with the ruling party MLAs at CM House. The question is arising whether Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren will become the Chief Minister?

