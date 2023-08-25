trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653437
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren reaches SC against ED summons

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 02:12 PM IST
CM Hemant Soren reached the Supreme Court against the summons of ED in Jharkhand Money Laundering Case. ED's summons has been challenged in the Supreme Court.
