trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726531
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jharkhand: Congress, Its Allies Biggest Enemies Of Development, says PM Modi

Sonam|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
Follow Us
PM Modi Jharkhand Speech: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a tour of three states today. Meanwhile, while addressing the public meeting in Jharkhand, PM Modi made a big attack on Congress and JMM and said, 'I saw piles of notes, not coal'.

All Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Uddhav's Shiv Sena will contest on 21 seats
Play Icon06:02
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Uddhav's Shiv Sena will contest on 21 seats
Mamata Banerjee Likely To Meet PM Modi
Play Icon00:55
Mamata Banerjee Likely To Meet PM Modi
RJD MLA From Bhabhua, Joins BJP In Patna
Play Icon00:20
RJD MLA From Bhabhua, Joins BJP In Patna
Explosion at Bengaluru’s popular Rameshwaram Cafe
Play Icon02:06
Explosion at Bengaluru’s popular Rameshwaram Cafe
Tickets of several ministers of Modi cabinet may be cut, says sources
Play Icon05:13
Tickets of several ministers of Modi cabinet may be cut, says sources

Trending Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Uddhav's Shiv Sena will contest on 21 seats
play icon6:2
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Uddhav's Shiv Sena will contest on 21 seats
Mamata Banerjee Likely To Meet PM Modi
play icon0:55
Mamata Banerjee Likely To Meet PM Modi
RJD MLA From Bhabhua, Joins BJP In Patna
play icon0:20
RJD MLA From Bhabhua, Joins BJP In Patna
Explosion at Bengaluru’s popular Rameshwaram Cafe
play icon2:6
Explosion at Bengaluru’s popular Rameshwaram Cafe
Tickets of several ministers of Modi cabinet may be cut, says sources
play icon5:13
Tickets of several ministers of Modi cabinet may be cut, says sources