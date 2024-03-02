trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726774
Jharkhand Crime News: Foreign tourist from Spain gangraped in Dumka

|Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 02:54 PM IST
Jharkhand Crime News: Incident of gang rape of a Spanish woman has come to light in Hansdiha police station area of Dumka district of Jharkhand. It is alleged that 10 people gang-raped the woman. Police have taken 3 accused into custody. The victim woman has been admitted to the hospital.

