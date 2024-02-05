trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717817
Jharkhand Floor Test: Champai Soren government to face floor test in Jharkhand today

|Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 10:08 AM IST
Jharkhand Government Floor Test: Today is a big day for the Champai Soren government of Jharkhand. He will prove his majority through floor test in the assembly today. Earlier, the MLAs of the coalition government, who were stopped at a resort in Hyderabad to attend the special session of the Assembly, have returned to Ranchi. These MLAs include MLAs from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress. Let us inform that after the arrest of Hemant Soren and taking oath as CM by Champai Soren, these MLAs were sent to Telangana.

