videoDetails

Jharkhand High Court Grants Bail to Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren In Land Scam Case

| Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 01:48 PM IST

Jharkhand High Court has granted bail to former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. He has got this bail in the land scam. Hemant Soren was arrested by ED on 31 January. Hemant Soren is accused of buying land illegally. ED has filed a charge sheet against him in PMLA court.