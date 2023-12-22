trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701809
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jharkhand Naxalites blow up railway track near Rourkela

|Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 02:22 PM IST
Follow Us
Naxalites have blown up a railway track by detonating a bomb in West Singhbhum. This case is being reported from Jharkhand. It is reported that last night Naxalites blew up the railway track between Manoharpur and Goilkera. Work to improve the track is going on.

All Videos

Rajouri Encounter: Security Forces Intensify Search Operation
Play Icon2:10
Rajouri Encounter: Security Forces Intensify Search Operation
VIRAL VIDEO : BTS Wows Everyone with Awesome Dance to Bobby Deol's 'Jamal Kudu'
Play Icon0:17
VIRAL VIDEO : BTS Wows Everyone with Awesome Dance to Bobby Deol's 'Jamal Kudu'
'Repeat of Pulwama', Sanjay Raut slams Centre Government
Play Icon2:7
'Repeat of Pulwama', Sanjay Raut slams Centre Government
CM Yogi Adityanath inspects construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Play Icon2:47
CM Yogi Adityanath inspects construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
VIRAL VIDEO : Netizens Disapprove of Factory-Made Pizza, Dubbing It a 'Pepperoni Disaster
Play Icon0:42
VIRAL VIDEO : Netizens Disapprove of Factory-Made Pizza, Dubbing It a 'Pepperoni Disaster

Trending Videos

Rajouri Encounter: Security Forces Intensify Search Operation
play icon2:10
Rajouri Encounter: Security Forces Intensify Search Operation
VIRAL VIDEO : BTS Wows Everyone with Awesome Dance to Bobby Deol's 'Jamal Kudu'
play icon0:17
VIRAL VIDEO : BTS Wows Everyone with Awesome Dance to Bobby Deol's 'Jamal Kudu'
'Repeat of Pulwama', Sanjay Raut slams Centre Government
play icon2:7
'Repeat of Pulwama', Sanjay Raut slams Centre Government
CM Yogi Adityanath inspects construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
play icon2:47
CM Yogi Adityanath inspects construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
VIRAL VIDEO : Netizens Disapprove of Factory-Made Pizza, Dubbing It a 'Pepperoni Disaster
play icon0:42
VIRAL VIDEO : Netizens Disapprove of Factory-Made Pizza, Dubbing It a 'Pepperoni Disaster
Jharkhand,railway track blast in jharkhand,Railway track blast,jharkhand railway track blast,Jharkhand news,maoist attack in jharkhand,railway track in jharkhand,naxals blow up railway track in jharkhand,jharkhand naxalites blasted railway track,jharkhand railway track,blasted railway track in giridih,naxal jharkhand railway track,howrah rail track in jharkhand,railway track blast today,naxals railway track blast,giridih railway track blast,zee news hd,