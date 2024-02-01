trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716298
Jharkhand New CM: DNA: Who is Champai Soren?

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 12:16 AM IST
Jharkhand New CM Champai Soren: Hemant Soren has resigned from the post of CM. He has submitted his resignation to the Governor. Champai Soren will become the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand. He has been elected the leader of the legislative party. Champai Soren is considered an experienced leader. Champai Soren is also known as "Tiger" in Jharkhand.

