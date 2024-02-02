trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717127
Jharkhand Political Crisis: JMM MLAs to Stay in Hyderabad Until Floor Test

|Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 06:22 PM IST
Jharkhand Politics News: Political turmoil has increased in Jharkhand. Four MLAs are still staying in Jharkhand, one of whom is the Chief Minister himself. Let us tell you that after the arrest of Hemant Soren, the chair was given to Champai Soren. Meanwhile, JMM MLAs are being shifted to Hyderabad as the floor test is yet to be conducted. Before the floor test, the MLA is being shifted to Hyderabad so that he does not break down and does not come in contact with anyone.

