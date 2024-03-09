NewsVideos
Jitu patwari on Bhopal old ministry building Fire case

Sonam|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 05:58 PM IST
A fire broke out on the third floor of the old ministry building in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. Immediately after receiving the information, Congress State President Jitu Patwari and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar also reached the ministry. Jitu Patwari said that the BJP government has set fire to Vallabh Bhawan. See what other allegations Jitu Patwari made against the Mohan Yadav government of MP.

